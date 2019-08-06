Comparing of News Corporation (NWSA) and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Since News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) are part of the Broadcasting – TV industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio News Corporation 13 0.73 N/A -0.29 0.00 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 46 1.44 N/A 3.18 15.79

Table 1 demonstrates News Corporation and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets News Corporation 0.00% -1.8% -1% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0.00% 19.9% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.51 shows that News Corporation is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of News Corporation are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than News Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for News Corporation and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score News Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has a consensus price target of $43, with potential downside of -12.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

News Corporation and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.4% and 94.1%. 0.59% are News Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.3% of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) News Corporation -3.02% -3.24% 6.39% 3.87% -11.97% 15.95% Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. -9.56% -7.46% 10.71% 63.15% 94.39% 90.77%

For the past year News Corporation has weaker performance than Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. beats News Corporation.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, childrenÂ’s, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations. As of February 22, 2017, it owns, operates, and/or provides services to 173 television stations in 81 markets, which broadcast 505 channels. The company also offers digital agency services; and technical services to the broadcast industry, as well as designs and manufactures broadcast systems, including transmitters and antennas. In addition, it provides sign design and fabrication, and security alarm monitoring and bulk acquisition services; and invests in various real estate ventures, including developmental land, and operating commercial and multi-family residential real estate properties and apartments, as well as private equity and structured debt/mezzanine financing investment funds. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.