Comparing of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)

This is a contrast between Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.65 N/A 0.27 28.79 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.10 N/A -15.47 0.00

Demonstrates Newpark Resources Inc. and McDermott International Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Newpark Resources Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Volatility & Risk

Newpark Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. McDermott International Inc.’s 3.14 beta is the reason why it is 214.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Newpark Resources Inc. are 4.5 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Newpark Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Newpark Resources Inc. and McDermott International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, McDermott International Inc.’s potential upside is 121.33% and its consensus price target is $11.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% are Newpark Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of McDermott International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. had bullish trend while McDermott International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Newpark Resources Inc. beats McDermott International Inc.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.