Comparing of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) and Its Peers

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Newpark Resources Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.73% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Newpark Resources Inc. has 2.5% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Newpark Resources Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.70% 2.80% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Newpark Resources Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. N/A 8 28.79 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Newpark Resources Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Newpark Resources Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Newpark Resources Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.59 1.97 2.56

As a group, Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Newpark Resources Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Newpark Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Newpark Resources Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Newpark Resources Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Newpark Resources Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that Newpark Resources Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Newpark Resources Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.72 which is 72.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Newpark Resources Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Newpark Resources Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Newpark Resources Inc.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.