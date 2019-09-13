Comparing of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) and Its Rivals

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.60% -0.30% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Goldcorp Corporation N/A 36 72.17 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 1.67 2.54

With consensus price target of $43.01, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a potential upside of 11.25%. The rivals have a potential upside of 118.53%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation are 1.8 and 1.4. Competitively, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s rivals have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is 96.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.04. Competitively, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.