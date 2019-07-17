Comparing of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) and Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 34 4.38 N/A 0.51 60.65 Coeur Mining Inc. 4 1.64 N/A -0.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.1% Coeur Mining Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.02 beta means Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s volatility is 98.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Coeur Mining Inc. has a 0.44 beta which is 56.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Coeur Mining Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Coeur Mining Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 1 2.20 Coeur Mining Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is $38.54, with potential downside of -0.39%. Competitively Coeur Mining Inc. has an average price target of $6.08, with potential upside of 33.33%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Coeur Mining Inc. is looking more favorable than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Coeur Mining Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.2% and 73.4%. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 1.62% -13.03% -5.34% -1.76% -22.12% -9.22% Coeur Mining Inc. -6.21% -18.72% -36.09% -31.97% -61.2% -29.08%

For the past year Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has stronger performance than Coeur Mining Inc.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Coeur Mining Inc.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its silver and gold concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States, China, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.