Comparing of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.49 N/A -1.22 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.62 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a 1.31 beta, while its volatility is 31.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.85 which is 85.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.3. The Current Ratio of rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $25, which is potential 542.67% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 79% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.