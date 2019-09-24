Comparing of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

We are contrasting NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 108.91 N/A -1.22 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 54.55 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NewLink Genetics Corporation and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NewLink Genetics Corporation and Moderna Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. On the competitive side is, Moderna Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 7.2 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Moderna Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 127.79%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 42.4% of Moderna Inc. shares. 0.1% are NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Moderna Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

