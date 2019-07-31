Comparing of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) and Its Rivals

As Housewares & Accessories company, Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Newell Brands Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.88% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Newell Brands Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Newell Brands Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newell Brands Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.73% 43.87% 9.57%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Newell Brands Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Newell Brands Inc. N/A 16 0.00 Industry Average 292.19M 4.34B 20.09

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Newell Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newell Brands Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 3.00 1.33 2.53

With consensus price target of $19.17, Newell Brands Inc. has a potential upside of 35.48%. The potential upside of the competitors is 66.37%. Based on the data given earlier, Newell Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Newell Brands Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newell Brands Inc. 0.64% 2.96% -27.81% -21.46% -42.35% -15.92% Industry Average 2.28% 6.99% 21.64% 9.25% 36.99% 22.50%

For the past year Newell Brands Inc. has -15.92% weaker performance while Newell Brands Inc.’s rivals have 22.50% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Newell Brands Inc. are 2.1 and 1.6. Competitively, Newell Brands Inc.’s rivals have 2.88 and 1.48 for Current and Quick Ratio. Newell Brands Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Newell Brands Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Newell Brands Inc. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Newell Brands Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Newell Brands Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Newell Brands Inc.’s peers beat Newell Brands Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Newell Brands Inc. designs, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company offers markers and highlighters, pens, and pencils; art products; activity-based adhesive and cutting products; fine writing instruments; and labeling solutions under the Sharpie, Paper Mate, Expo, Prismacolor, Mr.Sketch, Elmer's, X-Acto, Parker, Waterman, and Dymo Office brands. It also provides indoor/outdoor organization, food storage, and home storage products; durable beverage containers; gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery products; and hair care accessories under the Rubbermaid, Contigo, bubba, Calphalon, and Goody brands; and home fragrance products under the WoodWick Candle brand. In addition, the company offers hand and power tool accessories, industrial band saw blades, tools for HVAC systems, and industrial label makers and printers under the Irwin, Lenox, hilmor, and Dymo Industrial brands; cleaning and refuse products, hygiene systems, and material handling solutions under the Rubbermaid Commercial Products brand name; and infant and juvenile products, such as car seats, strollers, highchairs, and playards under the Graco, Baby Jogger, Aprica, and Teutonia brands. Further, it provides branded consumer products, consumables, and household staples under the Yankee Candle, Waddington, Ball, Diamond, First Alert, NUK, Quickie, and Pine Mountain brands; kitchen appliances and home environment products under the Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Holmes, Mr. Coffee, Oster, Rainbow, and Sunbeam brands; products for outdoor and outdoor-related activities under the Coleman, Jostens, Berkley, Shakespeare, Rawlings, VÃ¶lkl, K2, and Marmot brands; and plastic products under the Jarden Plastic Solutions, Jarden Applied Materials, and Jarden Zinc Products brands. The company was formerly known as Newell Rubbermaid Inc. and changed its name to Newell Brands Inc. in April 2016. Newell Brands Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey.