Comparing of Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) compete against each other in the Waste Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newater Technology Inc. 7 1.45 N/A 0.67 8.73 Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 7 0.31 N/A -2.69 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Newater Technology Inc. and Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newater Technology Inc. 0.00% 33.3% 14.7% Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. 0.00% -16.1% -11.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Newater Technology Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Newater Technology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.8% of Newater Technology Inc. shares and 93.6% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. shares. Newater Technology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 44.41%. Competitively, 0.5% are Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newater Technology Inc. -3.56% 1.84% -25.32% -4.04% -65.59% 4.02% Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. -18.26% 2.67% -54.17% -72.08% -65.16% -53.05%

For the past year Newater Technology Inc. has 4.02% stronger performance while Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc. has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Newater Technology Inc. beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc.

Newater Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells filtration products used in wastewater purification. It offers disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater. The company also supplies hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products. In addition, it provides traditional wastewater treatment solutions, such as activated carbon and resins; as well as engineering support and installation, technical advice, and other project related services. The company serves garbage, chemical, and energy industries. Newater Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company offers environmental solutions for unconventional oil and gas exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It also serves customers seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale oil and gas hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup. The company owns a 60-mile underground pipeline network in the Haynesville Shale area for the collection of produced water; a fleet of approximately 760 trucks for delivery and collection; and approximately 5,220 storage tanks, as well as owns or leases 50 operating saltwater disposal wells in the Bakken, Marcellus/Utica, Haynesville, and Eagle Ford Shale areas. Its customers include domestic and international oil and gas companies, foreign national oil and gas companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.