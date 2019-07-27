Comparing of Newater Technology Inc. (NEWA) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR), both competing one another are Waste Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newater Technology Inc. 7 1.35 N/A 0.67 10.18 Darling Ingredients Inc. 21 1.01 N/A 0.58 34.74

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Newater Technology Inc. and Darling Ingredients Inc. Darling Ingredients Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Newater Technology Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Newater Technology Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Newater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) and Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newater Technology Inc. 0.00% 33.3% 14.7% Darling Ingredients Inc. 0.00% 1% 0.5%

Liquidity

Newater Technology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Darling Ingredients Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Darling Ingredients Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Newater Technology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Newater Technology Inc. and Darling Ingredients Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.4% and 0%. About 44.41% of Newater Technology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Darling Ingredients Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newater Technology Inc. -10.91% -11.84% 4.76% -22.42% -44.4% 21.22% Darling Ingredients Inc. -0.64% -8.71% -4.17% -5.87% 15.08% 5.09%

For the past year Newater Technology Inc. was more bullish than Darling Ingredients Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Newater Technology Inc. beats Darling Ingredients Inc.

Newater Technology, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells filtration products used in wastewater purification. It offers disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater. The company also supplies hardware and engineered systems to implement integrated solutions with DTRO and DTNF products. In addition, it provides traditional wastewater treatment solutions, such as activated carbon and resins; as well as engineering support and installation, technical advice, and other project related services. The company serves garbage, chemical, and energy industries. Newater Technology, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients worldwide. It operates in three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The company offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries. It collects and transforms various animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings, and hides. The company also recovers and converts used cooking oil and commercial bakery residuals into valuable feed and fuel ingredients. In addition, it provides grease trap services to food establishments; environmental services to food processors; and sells restaurant cooking oil delivery and collection equipment. The company was formerly known as Darling International Inc. and changed its name to Darling Ingredients Inc. in May 2014. Darling Ingredients Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.