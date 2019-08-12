Comparing of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTP) and Its Peers

As REIT – Residential company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 13.95% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. N/A 24 39.03 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 1.61 2.75

As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 34.35%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.22% 3.41% 0.64% 8.07% 3.28% 13.27% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals beat New York Mortgage Trust Inc.