Comparing of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTP) and Its Peers

As REIT – Residential company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 13.95% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 66.47% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its competitors.
Profitability
On first table we have New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|16.43%
|5.78%
|1.98%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|N/A
|24
|39.03
|Industry Average
|131.85M
|802.73M
|49.26
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.89
|1.61
|2.75
As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 34.35%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
|0.22%
|3.41%
|0.64%
|8.07%
|3.28%
|13.27%
|Industry Average
|2.41%
|4.05%
|9.17%
|13.06%
|20.90%
|19.56%
For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals.
Dividends
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals beat New York Mortgage Trust Inc.
