Comparing of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) and Its Peers

As REIT – Residential company, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.4% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 0.6% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.12% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 10.60% 0.70% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. N/A 6 9.52 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.50 1.87 2.71

With average target price of $7, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has a potential upside of 13.64%. As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 56.05%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.86. In other hand, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.60 which is 40.38% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.