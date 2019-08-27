Comparing of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) and Its Rivals

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is a company in the Savings & Loans industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has 63.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 49.22% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.9% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.72% of all Savings & Loans companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have New York Community Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 18.11% 8.23% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares New York Community Bancorp Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. N/A 11 14.78 Industry Average 41.47M 228.92M 20.26

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.00 2.26

With consensus price target of $11.5, New York Community Bancorp Inc. has a potential upside of 0.88%. The potential upside of the peers is -6.36%. Based on the results delivered earlier, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Community Bancorp Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53% Industry Average 3.61% 4.96% 7.62% 10.92% 9.91% 17.15%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.98 shows that New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s peers have beta of 0.69 which is 31.02% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.