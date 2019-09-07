Comparing of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 92 6.49 N/A -0.72 0.00 Guidewire Software Inc. 99 12.54 N/A 0.99 102.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of New Relic Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -12.6% -4.1% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 0.2% 0.2%

Risk and Volatility

New Relic Inc. has a 0.83 beta, while its volatility is 17.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Guidewire Software Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of New Relic Inc. are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Guidewire Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Guidewire Software Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than New Relic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for New Relic Inc. and Guidewire Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of New Relic Inc. is $73.5, with potential upside of 29.38%. Meanwhile, Guidewire Software Inc.’s average target price is $112.33, while its potential upside is 2.67%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that New Relic Inc. seems more appealing than Guidewire Software Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of New Relic Inc. shares and 0% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares. About 0.3% of New Relic Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.12% are Guidewire Software Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. 0.79% 4.7% -11.01% -4.65% -6.04% 15.07% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.76% 0.89% -2.68% 19.32% 18.63% 27.23%

For the past year New Relic Inc. has weaker performance than Guidewire Software Inc.

Summary

Guidewire Software Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors New Relic Inc.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.