Comparing of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|4.62
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 11.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. About 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
|-4.79%
|-3.24%
|-6.39%
|-7.73%
|-20.1%
|12.99%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.
