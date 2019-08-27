Comparing of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM)

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.62 N/A 1.12 12.32 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Salient Midstream & MLP Fund 0 0 0 0.00

New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 11.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares and 0% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares. About 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 97.81% of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% Salient Midstream & MLP Fund -4.79% -3.24% -6.39% -7.73% -20.1% 12.99%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats Salient Midstream & MLP Fund.