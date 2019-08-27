Comparing of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:OPP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.62 N/A 1.12 12.32 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 17 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is New Mountain Finance Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.3% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.32% of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. -0.34% 1.63% 2.65% 3.87% 0.4% 7.38%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. was formed on December 30, 2010 and is domiciled in the United States.