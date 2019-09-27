Comparing of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|1.12
|12.32
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both New Mountain Finance Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 23.47% respectively. Insiders owned 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Mountain Finance Corporation
|-0.65%
|-1.01%
|-1.64%
|-1.22%
|-3.37%
|9.46%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-0.63%
|-0.53%
|1.95%
|7.56%
|5.03%
|12.86%
For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.