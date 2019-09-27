Comparing of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

Both New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 0.00 N/A 1.12 12.32 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates New Mountain Finance Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both New Mountain Finance Corporation and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust are owned by institutional investors at 42.3% and 23.47% respectively. Insiders owned 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -0.63% -0.53% 1.95% 7.56% 5.03% 12.86%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors New Mountain Finance Corporation beats BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust.