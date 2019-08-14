Comparing of New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) and Its Competitors

We are comparing New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:NEWM) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Publishing – Newspapers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of New Media Investment Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.94% of all Publishing – Newspapers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand New Media Investment Group Inc. has 0.4% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 1.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has New Media Investment Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Media Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 1.40% 0.70% Industry Average 1.34% 10.60% 2.45%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares New Media Investment Group Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Media Investment Group Inc. N/A 11 81.59 Industry Average 8.65M 644.47M 121.96

New Media Investment Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio New Media Investment Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for New Media Investment Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Media Investment Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 0.00 1.00 3.00

$14 is the consensus price target of New Media Investment Group Inc., with a potential upside of 80.88%. The competitors have a potential upside of -44.57%. With higher possible upside potential for New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors, analysts think New Media Investment Group Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Media Investment Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Media Investment Group Inc. 3.36% 16.43% 1.32% -21.73% -39.63% -6.91% Industry Average 3.92% 11.25% 6.46% 21.28% 28.76% 19.72%

For the past year New Media Investment Group Inc. has -6.91% weaker performance while New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors have 19.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

New Media Investment Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.04 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Media Investment Group Inc.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.18 shows that New Media Investment Group Inc. is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.96 which is 3.63% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

New Media Investment Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Media Investment Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 6 of the 5 factors New Media Investment Group Inc.