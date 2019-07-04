Comparing of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 14.56 N/A -0.22 0.00 SilverBow Resources Inc. 20 0.55 N/A 6.98 2.32

In table 1 we can see New Concept Energy Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us New Concept Energy Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -31.6% -9.8% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.1% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares and 90.8% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares. About 59.6% of New Concept Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.5% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. -2.99% -13.33% 12.72% -11.36% 38.3% 39.29% SilverBow Resources Inc. -4.14% -19.83% -26.95% -43.64% -43.38% -31.43%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. has 39.29% stronger performance while SilverBow Resources Inc. has -31.43% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors SilverBow Resources Inc. beats New Concept Energy Inc.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.