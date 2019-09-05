Comparing of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Its Competitors

We are comparing New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.71% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have New Concept Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.50% -3.80% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares New Concept Energy Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for New Concept Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 1.90 2.67 2.65

The potential upside of the competitors is 87.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Concept Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

New Concept Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.9 and a Quick Ratio of 21.9. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Concept Energy Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, New Concept Energy Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

New Concept Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Concept Energy Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.