Comparing of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Both Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 55 5.06 N/A -1.64 0.00 Globus Medical Inc. 44 5.91 N/A 1.48 29.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Nevro Corp. and Globus Medical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Globus Medical Inc. (NYSE:GMED)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Globus Medical Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 11.8%

Risk and Volatility

Nevro Corp.’s 0.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 81.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc.’s beta is 0.81 which is 19.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Nevro Corp. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 6 Quick Ratio. Globus Medical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nevro Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Nevro Corp. and Globus Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Globus Medical Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Nevro Corp. has a -3.57% downside potential and an average price target of $61. On the other hand, Globus Medical Inc.’s potential upside is 33.77% and its average price target is $57.67. Based on the data delivered earlier, Globus Medical Inc. is looking more favorable than Nevro Corp., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nevro Corp. and Globus Medical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 91.7%. About 1.4% of Nevro Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Globus Medical Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09% Globus Medical Inc. -1.55% -8.54% -6.96% -16.95% -12.26% -0.49%

For the past year Nevro Corp. has 60.09% stronger performance while Globus Medical Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Globus Medical Inc. beats Nevro Corp. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. It provides fusion products that are used in cervical, thoracolumbar, sacral, and interbody/corpectomy fusion procedures to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions. The company also offers various disruptive technology products that provide material improvements to fusion procedures, such as minimally invasive surgical techniques, as well as new treatment alternatives, which include motion preservation technologies comprising dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous process spacer products; regenerative biologics technologies; and interventional pain management solutions, including treatments for vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it offers human tissue products, such as bone allografts, biomaterials, and soft tissue products for spine, orthopedics, sports medicine, dental, and wound care markets. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.