Comparing of Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Risk and Volatility

Neurotrope Inc.’s 2.3 beta indicates that its volatility is 130.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio is 23.1. On the competitive side is, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 7.6 Current Ratio and a 7.6 Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 30.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 12.4% respectively. Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.97%. Comparatively, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neurotrope Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.