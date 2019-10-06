Comparing of Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Both Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 3 0.00 9.27M -1.47 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 7 0.00 33.60M -1.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurotrope Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Neurotrope Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 337,127,686.66% -77.2% -70.4% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 453,337,291.04% -56.4% -36.9%

Risk and Volatility

Neurotrope Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.3. Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23.1. The Current Ratio of rival Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.6. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Neurotrope Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 303.83% and its average target price is $19.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Minerva Neurosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 90.8% respectively. 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18% Minerva Neurosciences Inc. 3.11% 16.29% -8.16% 5.4% -15.95% -1.48%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. had bullish trend while Minerva Neurosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Minerva Neurosciences Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes MIN-101, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia that completed Phase IIb clinical trial. It also offers MIN-202, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for treating primary insomnia, as well as completed Phase 1b used for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and MIN-117, a compound that completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of patients suffering from major depressive disorder. The companyÂ’ preclinical stage product includes MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the Neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a co-development and license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica, N.V. for the development of MIN-202. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.