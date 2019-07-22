Comparing of Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 23.12 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neurotrope Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.78 shows that Neurotrope Inc. is 178.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc’s 28.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. Its competitor Amarin Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Neurotrope Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurotrope Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Amarin Corporation plc is $35.75, which is potential 97.73% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.4% of Neurotrope Inc. shares and 48.7% of Amarin Corporation plc shares. Neurotrope Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 18.97%. Comparatively, Amarin Corporation plc has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Amarin Corporation plc -3.04% -7.79% -1.05% -19.62% 427.1% 24.32%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has stronger performance than Amarin Corporation plc

Summary

Amarin Corporation plc beats Neurotrope Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.