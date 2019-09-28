Comparing of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 10 0.00 11.77M -1.51 0.00 Natera Inc. 32 0.00 61.02M -2.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 115,166,340.51% 0% -27.7% Natera Inc. 192,492,113.56% -721.9% -51.7%

Liquidity

Neuronetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.9 and 8.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Natera Inc. are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. Neuronetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Natera Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Natera Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Natera Inc.’s potential upside is 18.20% and its consensus target price is $38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.7% of Neuronetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of Natera Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2% are Neuronetics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Natera Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45% Natera Inc. 2.41% 2.15% 46.62% 88.9% 22.47% 97.56%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. had bearish trend while Natera Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Natera Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.