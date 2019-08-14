Comparing of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Since Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) are part of the Medical Laboratories & Research industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 14 3.31 N/A -1.51 0.00 Bionano Genomics Inc. 4 1.97 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuronetics Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Neuronetics Inc. and Bionano Genomics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7% Bionano Genomics Inc. 0.00% 345.7% -87.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neuronetics Inc. are 8.9 and 8.7 respectively. Its competitor Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Neuronetics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93.7% of Neuronetics Inc. shares and 28.3% of Bionano Genomics Inc. shares. Neuronetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.2% of Bionano Genomics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45% Bionano Genomics Inc. -6.79% 6.53% -36.65% -40.64% 0% -50.19%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. was less bearish than Bionano Genomics Inc.

Summary

Neuronetics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Bionano Genomics Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.