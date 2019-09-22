Comparing of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), both competing one another are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.28 N/A -0.53 0.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 128 3.40 N/A 3.62 32.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows NeuroMetrix Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4% Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 10.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.49 shows that NeuroMetrix Inc. is 51.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Varian Medical Systems Inc.’s 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuroMetrix Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Varian Medical Systems Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. NeuroMetrix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Varian Medical Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

NeuroMetrix Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Varian Medical Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Varian Medical Systems Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $148.75 average target price and a 26.56% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NeuroMetrix Inc. and Varian Medical Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.5% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Varian Medical Systems Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86% Varian Medical Systems Inc. -12.29% -15.94% -12.97% -11.4% 4.24% 3.58%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc. had bearish trend while Varian Medical Systems Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems Inc. beats NeuroMetrix Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy afterloaders, treatment simulation, verification equipment, and accessories; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physiciansÂ’ offices, oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Imaging Components segment offers X-ray imaging components for use in radiographic or fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, special procedures, computed tomography, computer aided diagnostics, and industrial applications. It also provides Linatron X-ray accelerators, imaging processing software, and image detection products for security and inspection purposes. This segment serves original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and end-users. In addition, the company offers products and systems for delivering proton therapy; and develops technologies in the areas of digital X-ray imaging, volumetric and functional imaging, and improved X-ray sources. The company was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.