Comparing of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.26 N/A -0.53 0.00 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 739 5.43 N/A 20.91 36.20

Demonstrates NeuroMetrix Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. 0.00% 95.9% 20.5%

Volatility & Risk

NeuroMetrix Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NeuroMetrix Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.8. Meanwhile, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1. NeuroMetrix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuroMetrix Inc. and Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 99.3%. Insiders held roughly 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86% Mettler-Toledo International Inc. -6.82% -10.37% 2.38% 19.56% 30.07% 33.8%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc. has -50.86% weaker performance while Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has 33.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors NeuroMetrix Inc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; reaction engineering and real-time analytic systems used in drug and chemical compound development; process analytics instruments used for in-line measurement in production processes; and end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging for food, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Its laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, titrators, physical value analyzers, and thermal analysis systems, as well as other analytical instruments, such as moisture analyzers and density refractometers; and LabX, a PC-based laboratory embedded software platform. The companyÂ’s industrial solutions comprise industrial weighing instruments and terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, and product inspection systems. Its retail weighing solutions consist of multiple weighing and food labeling solutions, stand-alone scales, and networked scales and software for handling fresh goods, such as meats, vegetables, fruits, and cheeses. The company serves the life science industry covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and independent research organizations; food and beverage producers; food retailers; chemical, specialty chemical, and cosmetics companies; transportation and logistics, metals, and electronics industries; and the academic community. The company markets its products through its direct sales force and indirect distribution channels. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.