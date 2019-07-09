Comparing of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) have been rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.25 N/A -0.11 0.00 Lakeland Industries Inc. 12 0.89 N/A 1.07 11.95

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 6.9% Lakeland Industries Inc. 0.00% -0.3% -0.2%

Risk and Volatility

NeuroMetrix Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Lakeland Industries Inc. has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuroMetrix Inc. are 2.6 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Lakeland Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 2.9. Lakeland Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.4% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.8% of Lakeland Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.63%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Lakeland Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -4.25% -33.91% -32.01% -33.02% -51.78% -10.54% Lakeland Industries Inc. 2.08% 5.62% 15.64% -3.62% -11.18% 22.51%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc. has -10.54% weaker performance while Lakeland Industries Inc. has 22.51% stronger performance.

Summary

Lakeland Industries Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NeuroMetrix Inc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.