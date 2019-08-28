Comparing of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

Both NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and IsoRay Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) are Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.27 N/A -0.53 0.00 IsoRay Inc. N/A 3.09 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of NeuroMetrix Inc. and IsoRay Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4% IsoRay Inc. 0.00% -74.6% -59.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.49 beta means NeuroMetrix Inc.’s volatility is 51.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, IsoRay Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of NeuroMetrix Inc. are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor IsoRay Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.8. IsoRay Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NeuroMetrix Inc. and IsoRay Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 10.5% and 7.3%. About 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.99% of IsoRay Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86% IsoRay Inc. -2.58% -9.68% -11.79% -11.02% -43.44% 23.5%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc. has -50.86% weaker performance while IsoRay Inc. has 23.5% stronger performance.

Summary

IsoRay Inc. beats NeuroMetrix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed. The company was formerly known as Century Park Pictures Corporation and changed its name to IsoRay, Inc. in 2005. IsoRay, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.