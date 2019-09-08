Comparing of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Both NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.28 N/A -0.53 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 29 5.18 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of NeuroMetrix Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of NeuroMetrix Inc. and AtriCure Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% -43.2% -23.4% AtriCure Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

NeuroMetrix Inc. has a 0.49 beta, while its volatility is 51.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, AtriCure Inc. has beta of 0.25 which is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NeuroMetrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, AtriCure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. AtriCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NeuroMetrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

NeuroMetrix Inc. and AtriCure Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AtriCure Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, AtriCure Inc.’s potential upside is 46.46% and its consensus price target is $36.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 10.5% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of AtriCure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.63% of NeuroMetrix Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4% of AtriCure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -0.37% -12.92% -54.45% -56.06% -67.52% -50.86% AtriCure Inc. -1.35% 4.91% 8.42% 8.42% 16.15% 4.84%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc. has -50.86% weaker performance while AtriCure Inc. has 4.84% stronger performance.

Summary

AtriCure Inc. beats NeuroMetrix Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set. In addition, the company offers cryoICE cryoablation system used to ablate cardiac tissue for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and to provide temporary pain relief to thoracic surgery patients via ablation of peripheral nerves; AtriClip system used to occlude the left atrial appendage by mechanically clamping the appendage; Lumitip dissector to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; and Estech cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. AtriCure sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.