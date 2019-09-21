Comparing of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 87 15.26 N/A -0.47 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.4 and has 17.4 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $111.25, with potential upside of 10.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Kodiak Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.