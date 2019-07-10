Comparing of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Since Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 15.34 N/A -0.47 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.7 beta indicates that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 70.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, IVERIC bio Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, IVERIC bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12 while its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 20.98% and an $105.4 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 65.1% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.