Comparing of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)

As Biotechnology companies, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 86 15.20 N/A -0.47 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.3 beta indicates that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Dare Bioscience Inc.’s 96.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival Dare Bioscience Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Dare Bioscience Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 9.34% and an $108.25 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was more bullish than Dare Bioscience Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Dare Bioscience Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.