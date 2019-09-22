Comparing of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 87 15.26 N/A -0.47 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.15 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s current beta is 1.3 and it happens to be 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.19 beta and it is 119.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $111.25, with potential upside of 10.33%. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $33.5, with potential upside of 51.17%. The data provided earlier shows that Cara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.