Comparing of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.58 N/A -0.47 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 19.33 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 51.6% -83.7%

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.7 beta, while its volatility is 70.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $105.4, and a 19.08% upside potential. On the other hand, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 131.62% and its consensus price target is $1.67. Based on the data given earlier, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 32.4%. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.31% -20.19% 35.34% -57.09% -64.05% -50.12%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.