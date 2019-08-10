Comparing of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 9.04 N/A -7.08 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.66 N/A 0.39 31.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neuralstem Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem Inc. has a 1.94 beta, while its volatility is 94.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.35 beta is the reason why it is 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5.2 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Neuralstem Inc. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 average price target and a 22.53% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bearish than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.