Comparing of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 125.72 N/A -7.08 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.32 N/A -2.61 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuralstem Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

Neuralstem Inc.’s current beta is 1.94 and it happens to be 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. About 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. was more bearish than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.