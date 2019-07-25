Comparing of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Both Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 9 15.26 N/A -0.33 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 15.76 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Neuralstem Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 158.6% -156.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 2.5% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. 13.52% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 4.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -28.87% -41.64% -88.95% -87.15% -88.39% -77.24%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has 43.63% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -77.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.