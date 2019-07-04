Comparing of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 26.27 N/A -0.33 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuralstem Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.61 beta means Neuralstem Inc.’s volatility is 161.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. OncoCyte Corporation’s 6.39 beta is the reason why it is 539.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. Its rival OncoCyte Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Neuralstem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuralstem Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17% and 22.3%. About 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 47.3% of OncoCyte Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.