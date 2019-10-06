Comparing of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 2 0.00 1.78M -7.08 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 0.00 137.75M -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuralstem Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 103,856,701.09% -118.2% -78.4% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 20,852,255,525.28% -157.2% -59.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.94 beta indicates that Neuralstem Inc. is 94.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 1.73 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is 12.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 25.8% respectively. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.