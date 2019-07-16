Comparing of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Its Rivals

Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Neuralstem Inc. has 13.52% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neuralstem Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.60% -54.40% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Neuralstem Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.84 2.69 2.84

As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 133.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuralstem Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuralstem Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Neuralstem Inc. has a beta of 2.61 and its 161.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Neuralstem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neuralstem Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.