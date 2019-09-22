Comparing of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 7 230.58 N/A -7.08 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuralstem Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 3.8. On the competitive side is, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Neuralstem Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 232.59% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 32.5% respectively. 1% are Neuralstem Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Summary

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.