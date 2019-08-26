Comparing of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Since Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. 8 229.21 N/A -7.08 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 16.37 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates Neuralstem Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuralstem Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -118.2% -78.4% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Volatility and Risk

Neuralstem Inc.’s current beta is 1.94 and it happens to be 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 3.7 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -56% -63.35% -78.24% -73.69% -90.83% -64.87% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. has -64.87% weaker performance while Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 55.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cleveland BioLabs Inc. beats Neuralstem Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.