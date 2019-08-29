Comparing of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)

As Asset Management businesses, Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.79 N/A 1.00 5.46 Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 15 16.87 N/A 0.70 22.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 24.55%. Comparatively, 0.17% are Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund 2.94% 3.36% 5.26% 10.32% 11.1% 15.88%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.