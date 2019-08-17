Comparing of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. N/A 5 5.46 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

The rivals have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s peers beat Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.