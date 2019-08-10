Comparing of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.68 N/A 1.00 5.46 Insight Select Income Fund 19 19.74 N/A 0.82 24.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. is currently more affordable than Insight Select Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Insight Select Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. shares and 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Insight Select Income Fund

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Insight Select Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.