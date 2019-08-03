Comparing of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.27
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 0%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
