Comparing of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.27 N/A 0.76 16.28 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.18% and 0%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.