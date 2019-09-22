Comparing of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Tenzing Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZAC) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Tenzing Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.56% of Tenzing Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Tenzing Acquisition Corp. -1.46% -0.59% 1.71% 0% 0% 2.74%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has stronger performance than Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. beats on 2 of the 3 factors Tenzing Acquisition Corp.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.