Comparing of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 OFS Capital Corporation 12 3.24 N/A 0.74 15.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OFS Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and OFS Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 24.08% respectively. Insiders held 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 22.08% of OFS Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% OFS Capital Corporation -0.63% -10.11% -11.76% -2.04% -3.92% 4.06%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than OFS Capital Corporation.

Summary

OFS Capital Corporation beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The fund invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $3 million and $20 million in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA between $3 million and $30 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The fund seeks to invest in companies with debt values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.